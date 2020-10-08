Letter, 10/9: Fortenberry can make statement

After the presidential debate which referenced a previous statement from President Trump saying we should nuke a hurricane (yes, he did say that), it is clear nuclear policy is still poorly understood. Yet as co-chair of the Nuclear Security Working group, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry should have a strong understanding of what sane nuclear policy looks like — which would be extension of New START.

President Trump has made clear he will not renew the last remaining nuclear arms control agreement, New START, with Russia unless China, who’s nuclear arsenal is about 5% the size of the U.S.'s and Russia’s, joins the new agreement.

Regardless, New START is set to expire in February, and refusal to renew it would disastrously open up the possibility for a new Cold War-style nuclear arms race between the U.S. and Russia, who own more than 90% of the world’s nuclear weapons. Without stabilizing agreements like New START, the chance of an accidental or even intentional nuclear attack (we’ve come close multiple times throughout our nuclear history, not just including the Cuban Missile Crisis) only increases.