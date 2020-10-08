Letter, 10/9: Bolz is too far left for Nebraska

With the upcoming election, the biggest question to ask as voters in Nebraska is simple: Who represents our values?

Kate Bolz’s values seem too extreme for me. The most obvious example to me is that the majority of Nebraskans are pro-life. We care about children and want to see them raised in a healthy family.

Instead of standing for life and caring for the smallest members of our community, Ms. Bolz has continued to receive positive ratings from Planned Parenthood. Additionally, she has made it clear that she supports portions of the Green New Deal, whose implications for farming and ranching in Nebraska are catastrophic.

I am voting for Rep. Jeff Fortenberry because he stands for life and will continue to represent Nebraska values.

Matthew Schulte, Lincoln

