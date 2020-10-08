Letter, 10/9: Bolz backs fair access to health care

I am voting for Kate Bolz because she listens to her constituents' concerns and recognizes that all Nebraskans deserve affordable healthcare.
I taught at Peru State College for 29 years and had many opportunities to work with students from diverse cultural and economic backgrounds from all across Nebraska and the nation.
I learned that I needed to have definite goals and a carefully planned classroom agenda, but, just as importantly, that I needed to take into account the diversity of students' concerns and goals to be truly successful. We all had a better experience when we listened to each other and worked toward common ends.
Having attended Sen. Bolz's events, I know that she has well-thought-out objectives and the intelligence and empathy to listen.
Also, as the longtime power of attorney for a family member who's intellectually challenged, I saw firsthand how limited access to health care impaired her quality of life and her ability to work. For almost all of her adult life, she worked nearly full-time doing custodial work but seldom got insurance from her employers because they would not allow her enough hours to obligate them to pay her benefits.
Kate recognizes that anyone who works hard and contributes to society should not have to worry about whether they can afford to go to the doctor for check-ups to get an early diagnosis for ovarian cancer or the necessary care to deal with failing knees. Kate Bolz will fight for equitable access to health care for all Nebraskans.
Dan Holtz, Nebraska City
