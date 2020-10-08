Letter, 10/9: Bolz backs fair access to health care

I am voting for Kate Bolz because she listens to her constituents' concerns and recognizes that all Nebraskans deserve affordable healthcare.

I taught at Peru State College for 29 years and had many opportunities to work with students from diverse cultural and economic backgrounds from all across Nebraska and the nation.

I learned that I needed to have definite goals and a carefully planned classroom agenda, but, just as importantly, that I needed to take into account the diversity of students' concerns and goals to be truly successful. We all had a better experience when we listened to each other and worked toward common ends.

Having attended Sen. Bolz's events, I know that she has well-thought-out objectives and the intelligence and empathy to listen.

Also, as the longtime power of attorney for a family member who's intellectually challenged, I saw firsthand how limited access to health care impaired her quality of life and her ability to work. For almost all of her adult life, she worked nearly full-time doing custodial work but seldom got insurance from her employers because they would not allow her enough hours to obligate them to pay her benefits.