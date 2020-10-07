Letter, 10/8: Yoakum always puts people first

I hope you will join me in supporting Christa Yoakum for the Lancaster County Board.

Christa has always worked to care for Nebraskans, and she puts people first. She worked as a CNA and then as a facility manager caring for patients with Alzheimer’s and other memory conditions. I trust that she will be guided by service, not by partisan politics.

Christa is a Nebraskan and has lived in its rural, urban and small-town communities. She works hard to fight for the working families in Lancaster County. And she is invested in protecting our soil, air and water to preserve our land for our children and grandchildren.

Christa also has the experience we need in this difficult time. Her experience serving her community, from being YWCA board president to her time on the LPS Strategic Planning Committee, shows that she has a history of bringing people together to make our community better.

I hope you too will vote for Christa Yoakum.

Robyn Mason, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0