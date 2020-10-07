Letter, 10/8: Sievers takes cooperative approach

I am supporting LeRoy Sievers as a candidate for the Lower Platte South NRD Board of Directors. I have known LeRoy for more than three decades and know that he has the knowledge, experience and ability to be an excellent member.

LeRoy, as a lawyer, served in the Attorney General’s office and as legal counsel to two state agencies focusing on water issues. He has years of experience in the issues facing the NRD. LeRoy has served on numerous boards in the community from the Red Cross to the Boy Scouts to the Capital Humane Society and a service organization, the Sunrise Optimist Club.

He knows how to work with people to get things done. Moreover, he works tirelessly to address problems and through a cooperative approach, finds ways to get to solutions. LeRoy will make a great board member representing Subdistrict 4.

Bob Grundman, Lincoln

