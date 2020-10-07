Letter, 10/8: Send a message to next generation

I have served our country in the Marine Corps and the Peace Corps. I love America and Nebraska with all my heart.

I love that we’re known for being kind and neighborly. I love that when times are tough, we pull together and embody "Nebraska Strong." I love our values and morals. Win or lose, we cheer our Huskers, and after the game ,we applaud the opposing team because it’s the right thing to do.

That is what I’m going to ask you to do again, to do the right thing.

Future generations are going to judge us on how we vote in this election. The history that our children and our children’s children study will have a map of the country, colored red and blue. Do we want them to wonder, how Nebraska could vote for someone who could not condemn white supremacy?

What we witnessed in the presidential debate was embarrassing and hard to watch. We cannot change the past, but we can change the future. We can tell our children, our country and the world that Nebraskans don’t support racism!

We support our neighbors, our friends and our families, regardless of their skin color. When you vote for Joe Biden in this election, hold your head up high. You aren’t voting for yourself; you’re voting for your children.