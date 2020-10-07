Letter, 10/8: Raikes, Trump both fight status quo

The people of District 23 deserve a leader in the Nebraska Unicameral, not a follower. Helen Raikes, unlike the incumbent, is not afraid to disagree with Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Helen, also unlike the incumbent, understands the challenges and rewards of running a farm and a small business – the latter of which is Raikes Beef in Ashland. The Raikes family has been a huge asset to the Ashland community through their various investments of both time and money.
Unlike the incumbent, Helen is an expert on the challenges facing the American educational system – everything from pre-elementary to college-level issues. She is a leader we can trust to use both her heart and her brain.
But perhaps the greatest difference between Helen and the incumbent is the fact that Helen is an independent, both in mind and spirit. She will not be beholden to special partisan interests.
This unique trait is not much different from President Donald Trump. Like Trump, Helen is an individual with strong convictions who isn’t afraid to challenge the status quo.
As someone who studied economics at some of the best universities in the world, I understand the importance of an impartial and independent government that treats everyone fairly and justly. Helen is just the woman to help execute this important duty.
Please join me in electing Helen Raikes and re-electing Donald Trump. Together, we can do better than the status quo.
Nicholas Oviatt, Yutan
