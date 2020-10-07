 Skip to main content
Letter, 10/8: Haase cares about education
Letter, 10/8: Haase cares about education

Rob Haase cares for our students and wants them to get the best education possible. Through his common-sense approach, he has many ideas for improving our state's education system, even in the face of reduced budgets.

I urge you to write in Rob Haase for State Board of Education, District 1. He is a fine family man, a great candidate for this position and a native son of Nebraska. In fact, one might refer to him as "one great son."

Darin Rich, Lincoln

