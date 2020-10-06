Letter, 10/7: Trump trying to rig system

Most Americans — Republicans and Democrats alike — believe in fairness and democracy for our country. Is it fair if the Senate refuses to consider a Supreme Court justice nominated by a Democratic president eight months before the election in 2016 but hurries to confirm a judge nominated by a Republican president just 40 days before the election in 2020?

Is it fair for President Trump to select a Supreme Court Justice 40 days before a probably contentious election in which he foresees that the Supreme Court, including the new justice, will ultimately decide the winner of the presidential election? In fact, Trump admits he wants to rush the selection in order that he can assure that the Supreme Court will preside over the election in a way Trump approves. That will mean selecting himself for president.

This justice would make the third U.S. Supreme Court justice that Trump has chosen. Is it fair to have Trump-like justices dominate the court? The Supreme Court was always meant to be a third independent power in our democracy. Give the people a chance to vote for the president they choose. And let that president replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Sylvia Wiegand, Lincoln

