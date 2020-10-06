 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 10/7: Trump trying to rig system
View Comments

Letter, 10/7: Trump trying to rig system

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters Tuesday on the South Lawn of the White House before leaving for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Pittsburgh for a campaign rally.

 ANDREW HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Most Americans — Republicans and Democrats alike — believe in fairness and democracy for our country. Is it fair if the Senate refuses to consider a Supreme Court justice nominated by a Democratic president eight months before the election in 2016 but hurries to confirm a judge nominated by a Republican president just 40 days before the election in 2020?

Is it fair for President Trump to select a Supreme Court Justice 40 days before a probably contentious election in which he foresees that the Supreme Court, including the new justice, will ultimately decide the winner of the presidential election? In fact, Trump admits he wants to rush the selection in order that he can assure that the Supreme Court will preside over the election in a way Trump approves. That will mean selecting himself for president.

This justice would make the third U.S. Supreme Court justice that Trump has chosen. Is it fair to have Trump-like justices dominate the court? The Supreme Court was always meant to be a third independent power in our democracy. Give the people a chance to vote for the president they choose. And let that president replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Sylvia Wiegand, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News