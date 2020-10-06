Letter, 10/7: Sievers has best background for NRD

LeRoy Sievers is an outstanding candidate running for election to the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District board.

In his long and successful legal career he has concentrated on water and natural resources issues and policy, and he has unparalleled knowledge and understanding of these issues. LeRoy has worked as a former Nebraska Assistant Attorney General on state water issues for many years and served as legal counsel to the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Water Resources.

He has also worked in these areas in private law practice. No one could have a better background for serving on the governing body of our natural resources district.

LeRoy Sievers is conscientious, hard-working and civic minded. I strongly urge you to vote for him as your representative on the Lower Platte South NRD Board of Directors.

Rod Confer, Lincoln

