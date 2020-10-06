Letter, 10/7: Raikes wants the best for all

Raikes wants the best for all
Over the past 20 years, according to a recent poll, rural Nebraskans have expressed their low or diminishing levels of satisfaction with nursing home care, medical and mental health services, childcare and internet availability.
More than 60%, however, also believe that they have the power to control their future. Doing so has much to do with who represents them in the Legislature. We strongly believe Helen Raikes is the candidate who will best represent Legislative District 23.
We have known Helen for over 35 years. Her integrity, trust and respect speak for themselves. Helen has worked endlessly over her long academic and community-based career to improve the lives of family and children.
She believes in the power of collaboration and building alliances to help make communities thrive, not just survive. We need people with new ideas and ways to re-invigorate communities of all sizes, and Helen has the vision, commitment and know-how to make that happen.
Helen is an independent candidate who will reach across party lines to take positive action for rural Nebraskans. She will also be a compassionate and effective spokesperson, combining her voice with others who want the best for all Nebraskans.
Becky and Gale Breed,
Lincoln
Trump trying to rig the system
Most Americans — Republicans and Democrats alike — believe in fairness and democracy for our country. Is it fair if the Senate refuses to consider a Supreme Court justice nominated by a Democratic president eight months before the election in 2016 but hurries to confirm a judge nominated by a Republican president just 40 days before the election in 2020?
Is it fair for President Trump to select a Supreme Court Justice 40 days before a probably contentious election in which he foresees that the Supreme Court, including the new justice, will ultimately decide the winner of the presidential election? In fact, Trump admits he wants to rush the selection in order that he can assure that the Supreme Court will preside over the election in a way Trump approves. That will mean selecting himself for president.
This justice would make the third U.S. Supreme Court justice that Trump has chosen. Is it fair to have Trump-like justices dominate the court? The Supreme Court was always meant to be a third independent power in our democracy. Give the people a chance to vote for the president they choose. And let that president replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Sylvia Wiegand, Lincoln
Raikes ready to serve district
Rural communities are often defined by three important factors: the agricultural economy, a flourishing business community, and a high-quality educational system.
The health and success of this trio of elements is essential for a rural community to not merely exist, but to thrive. Understanding the importance of agriculture, business and education is a nonnegotiable requirement for a leader of legislative District 23. Helen Raikes’ experience in agriculture, and her extensive commitment to championing children, families and education make her the best choice for the voters of District 23.
Helen Raikes is a genuine, caring and critically thinking individual who will passionately serve the people of Butler, Colfax and Saunders counties. She is a servant leader who builds relationships and encourages dialogue to solve challenges.
Helen’s life experiences make her uniquely suited to District 23 representation and will propel her to leadership within the state Legislature. Property tax relief, urban/rural economic development and the funding of K-12 public education have been hotly debated topics at the forefront of recent legislative sessions.
Helen Raikes can bring knowledge, experience and a genuine interest in solving the state’s challenges to a legislative body that has been paralyzed with partisanship. In an era where political divisiveness has become commonplace, we deserve a strong leader who values independent thinking and who will represent District 23 with vision, resiliency and resolve. Helen Raikes is that leader. Vote Helen Raikes to represent District 23.
Stephanie Summers,
David City
Incumbents not stepping up
On Sept. 22, President Donald Trump told the United Nations that China could not be trusted and that they were responsible for the horrible COVID-19 pandemic.
Where is his responsibility for more than 202,800 U.S. deaths? In February Trump said he had it under control. I have former Ph.D. students in China, and they indicated Wuhan has reopened schools and universities with few cases now.
Trump did not listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci to mandate mask wearing and social distancing. Gov. Pete Rickets did not, and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has been silent. But Fortenberry’s political advertisements state that we should not trust China or Kate Bolz for going to China to help support Nebraska agricultural trade. Yet two years before, Fortenberry went to China for the same purpose.
Should we hate China, Chinese people and their productivity? Or should we see what they are doing and try to keep up with them? Should Trump tell other countries to promote their special interests and ignore global warming, health and environmental risks? Or we should realize that we are all citizens of the world and work together not as enemies but as human being with diverse rights and perspectives.
Should Democrats and Republicans hate or work together? We could use more Ruth Bader Ginsburg justices now! She cared for people, worked on issues and rights and expanded the power of women and minorities. Who will Trump recommend? Will your senators support diversity or one-party dictatorship?
Richard Goodman, Lincoln
Bolz is too far left for Nebraska
With the upcoming election, the biggest question to ask as voters in Nebraska is simple: Who represents our values?
Kate Bolz’s values seem too extreme for me. The most obvious example to me is that the majority of Nebraskans are pro-life. We care about children and want to see them raised in a healthy family.
Instead of standing for life and caring for the smallest members of our community, Ms. Bolz has continued to receive positive ratings from Planned Parenthood. Additionally, she has made it clear that she supports portions of the Green New Deal, whose implications for farming and ranching in Nebraska are catastrophic.
I am voting for Rep. Jeff Fortenberry because he stands for life and will continue to represent Nebraska values.
Matthew Schulte, Lincoln
Sievers has best background for NRD
LeRoy Sievers is an outstanding candidate running for election to the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District board.
In his long and successful legal career he has concentrated on water and natural resources issues and policy, and he has unparalleled knowledge and understanding of these issues. LeRoy has worked as a former Nebraska Assistant Attorney General on state water issues for many years and served as legal counsel to the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Water Resources.
He has also worked in these areas in private law practice. No one could have a better background for serving on the governing body of our natural resources district.
LeRoy Sievers is conscientious, hard-working and civic minded. I strongly urge you to vote for him as your representative on the Lower Platte South NRD Board of Directors.
Rod Confer, Lincoln
