Letter, 10/7: Raikes wants the best for all

Raikes wants the best for all

Over the past 20 years, according to a recent poll, rural Nebraskans have expressed their low or diminishing levels of satisfaction with nursing home care, medical and mental health services, childcare and internet availability.

More than 60%, however, also believe that they have the power to control their future. Doing so has much to do with who represents them in the Legislature. We strongly believe Helen Raikes is the candidate who will best represent Legislative District 23.

We have known Helen for over 35 years. Her integrity, trust and respect speak for themselves. Helen has worked endlessly over her long academic and community-based career to improve the lives of family and children.

She believes in the power of collaboration and building alliances to help make communities thrive, not just survive. We need people with new ideas and ways to re-invigorate communities of all sizes, and Helen has the vision, commitment and know-how to make that happen.

Helen is an independent candidate who will reach across party lines to take positive action for rural Nebraskans. She will also be a compassionate and effective spokesperson, combining her voice with others who want the best for all Nebraskans.