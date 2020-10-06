Letter, 10/7: Raikes ready to serve district

Rural communities are often defined by three important factors: the agricultural economy, a flourishing business community, and a high-quality educational system.

The health and success of this trio of elements is essential for a rural community to not merely exist, but to thrive. Understanding the importance of agriculture, business and education is a nonnegotiable requirement for a leader of legislative District 23. Helen Raikes’ experience in agriculture, and her extensive commitment to championing children, families and education make her the best choice for the voters of District 23.

Helen Raikes is a genuine, caring and critically thinking individual who will passionately serve the people of Butler, Colfax and Saunders counties. She is a servant leader who builds relationships and encourages dialogue to solve challenges.

Helen’s life experiences make her uniquely suited to District 23 representation and will propel her to leadership within the state Legislature. Property tax relief, urban/rural economic development and the funding of K-12 public education have been hotly debated topics at the forefront of recent legislative sessions.