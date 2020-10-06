Letter, 10/7: Incumbents not stepping up

On Sept. 22, President Donald Trump told the United Nations that China could not be trusted and that they were responsible for the horrible COVID-19 pandemic.

Where is his responsibility for more than 202,800 U.S. deaths? In February Trump said he had it under control. I have former Ph.D. students in China, and they indicated Wuhan has reopened schools and universities with few cases now.

Trump did not listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci to mandate mask wearing and social distancing. Gov. Pete Rickets did not, and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has been silent. But Fortenberry’s political advertisements state that we should not trust China or Kate Bolz for going to China to help support Nebraska agricultural trade. Yet two years before, Fortenberry went to China for the same purpose.

Should we hate China, Chinese people and their productivity? Or should we see what they are doing and try to keep up with them? Should Trump tell other countries to promote their special interests and ignore global warming, health and environmental risks? Or we should realize that we are all citizens of the world and work together not as enemies but as human being with diverse rights and perspectives.