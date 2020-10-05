Letter, 10/6: Yoakum cares for all in community

I’ve known Christa Yoakum for 10 years. Her commitment to serving her community is why I’m supporting Christa for county commissioner.
Christa has worked extensively with the nonprofit community in Lancaster County, making lives better for families across our community. From her work as board president of the YWCA and her work caring for people with Alzheimer’s to her current work with refugees, Christa is keeping an eye out for everyone in our community.
Christa Yoakum has been such a wonderful advocate for working people in our community, and we need that spirit of service in local government. Please vote for Christa Yoakum for Lancaster County commissioner.
Jennifer Rokeby-Mayeux, Lincoln
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!