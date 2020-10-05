 Skip to main content
Letter, 10/6: Trump misstating voting facts
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters Tuesday on the South Lawn of the White House before leaving for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Pittsburgh for a campaign rally.

 ANDREW HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Our president’s unsupported rhetoric regarding the validity of the United States voting system is his latest delivery of fake news. In this case, fraud is in the mind of the beholder only. His allegations are a direct insult to thousands of dedicated federal, state and local election officials and poll workers.

Our voting system has evolved successfully for 230 years and does not deserve unfounded challenges from a would-be dictator, fearing rejection by our voters. Let’s look at just one fact in this late hour verbal barrage:

Recent experience with mail voting in states of Colorado, Washington and Oregon: an error rate of 0.0025% (372 ballots out of 14.6 million). The president can’t restate one of his 20,000 lies that accurately!

Lavon Sumption, Lincoln

