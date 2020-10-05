Letter, 10/6: Trump misstating voting facts

Our president’s unsupported rhetoric regarding the validity of the United States voting system is his latest delivery of fake news. In this case, fraud is in the mind of the beholder only. His allegations are a direct insult to thousands of dedicated federal, state and local election officials and poll workers.

Our voting system has evolved successfully for 230 years and does not deserve unfounded challenges from a would-be dictator, fearing rejection by our voters. Let’s look at just one fact in this late hour verbal barrage:

Recent experience with mail voting in states of Colorado, Washington and Oregon: an error rate of 0.0025% (372 ballots out of 14.6 million). The president can’t restate one of his 20,000 lies that accurately!

Lavon Sumption, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0