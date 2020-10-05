 Skip to main content
Letter, 10/6: The president pays -- just not taxes
President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during the first presidential debate Tuesday in Cleveland.

 PATRICK SEMANSKY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The press is having a field day, criticizing President Trump for not paying income taxes, or paying only $750.

I don't see an issue, because he's donating his $400,000 annual salary and gets to deduct all of that from his income. If you donated your annual salary, you probably wouldn't pay income taxes either.

He's a sharp businessman, and Forbes has estimated his net worth at over $2 billion. He's got people who help him with taxes. Does that make him any less a patriot or diminish his love for the country?

On the other hand, Joe Biden has been a public servant for 47 years, and has amassed an estimated $9 million. I guess serving in public office is a great gig if you can get it.

Dave Kirby, Lincoln

