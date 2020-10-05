 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 10/6: Lopez keeping city healthy
View Comments

Letter, 10/6: Lopez keeping city healthy

{{featured_button_text}}
City Council

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez attends a City Council meeting on her permanent appointment on Monday, Aug. 17. Ben Madsen, owner of Madsen's Bowling and Billiards, is pictured in the background at a hearing where he opposed her appointment.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

I salute Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department Director Pat Lopez. Teamed with our progressive and steadfast mayor, Leirion Gaylor Baird, Pat Lopez has consistently demonstrated that she is an invaluable public health expert.

Focusing on the community as the patient, grounded in statistical analysis, Pat Lopez quietly, persistently and courageously stands up for the prevention of disease and the promotion of wellness. It can be done.

As a public health nurse and now as health director, Pat Lopez strives to preserve and protect the common good. This is the essence of community. I appreciate her work. Her expertise is essential to our well-being.

Carol McShane, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News