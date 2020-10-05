Letter, 10/6: Lopez keeping city healthy

I salute Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department Director Pat Lopez. Teamed with our progressive and steadfast mayor, Leirion Gaylor Baird, Pat Lopez has consistently demonstrated that she is an invaluable public health expert.

Focusing on the community as the patient, grounded in statistical analysis, Pat Lopez quietly, persistently and courageously stands up for the prevention of disease and the promotion of wellness. It can be done.

As a public health nurse and now as health director, Pat Lopez strives to preserve and protect the common good. This is the essence of community. I appreciate her work. Her expertise is essential to our well-being.

Carol McShane, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0