Letter, 10/6: COVID-19 killing us by isolation

I am dying of COVID-19. No, not the way you think.

I am dying of grief for 200,000 American lives unnecessarily lost, for my cousin and her husband wishing each other goodbye instead of goodnight, as they lay in the hospital, both sure they were not going to make it to the morning.

For my grandson, who brought the virus home from a graduation party and infected his grandparents, parents, sisters and brothers, for disbelieving that a carnival barker president could drag us into despotism while virtually ignoring the death all around him.

I am dying of loneliness, after six months of isolation from my daughters, grandchildren and great grandbabies. I am dying of the inability to hug my 100-year-old neighbor in my senior living center or to share a meal, for fear of causing the disease to rage like fire from room to room.

I dreamed my daughter was calling me, “Mama, where are you? Mama, Mama.”

I answer, “I am dying, but not the way you think.”

Ann Hopkins, Lincoln