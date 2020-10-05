Letter, 10/6: Bolz is bipartisan leader state needs

I'm a Republican. This year, I'm going to cast my vote for Kate Bolz.

Here’s why: Bipartisanship is very important to me, and I believe in putting the right person in the right position of influence. Kate shares my belief in compassionate leadership and has a deep respect for the fact she is accountable to her constituents. For this, I choose to be one.

She has served Nebraskans well in her time as a state senator, and it is now time to put her in a position of greater influence. It's time to send a leader to Washington to work for Nebraskans.

Kate has a record of working across the aisle to get things done in the Nebraska Legislature, including balancing the state's budget and delivering property tax relief. I know that Kate will take that experience and have a different approach in Washington than what has been.

She'll work with anyone if it means doing what's right for Nebraska families and putting her community's interests first.

But, here’s the simple truth of why she has my vote: Not only do I believe in her, I believe her. I believe in her ability to represent us, and I know she will allow herself to be guided by the moral compass instilled in her as a Nebraskan.

Erin Rodell, Lincoln

