Letter, 10/4: Votes, not courts, should decide
Letter, 10/4: Votes, not courts, should decide

Every citizen should vote, and every vote must be counted. Votes alone, not courts or legislatures, should settle the election.

Should any of these happen, it would be a coup, not a legitimate election:

* Vote-counting is stopped anywhere before it's finished.

* A presidential candidate who doesn't get the most votes from a state's citizens is awarded that state's electoral votes anyway.

* An incumbent who loses is allowed to stay in office.

It would be a coup even if these actions are blessed by a judge, the Supreme Court or a legislature. They should mind their own business and allow the election commissions of America to count the votes.

It is votes alone, not judges, lawyers or politicians, that decide elections.

Curtis Bryant, Omaha

