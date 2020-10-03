 Skip to main content
Letter, 10/4: Tired of all the Husker whining
Letter, 10/4: Tired of all the Husker whining

Bill Moos

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos at Memorial Stadium. 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

I thought it was finally over, but I was wrong about the Nebraska football program.

The ceaseless whining just goes on and on. They whined about Texas dominating the Big 12 when Nebraska was in that conference. They whined about all the bad football coaches until Scott Frost arrived in Lincoln.

They whined about the Big Ten declaring that the 2020 football season would be canceled. The Big Ten reversed that decision because of all the crying and whining.

Now the Nebraska football program is upset about its "tough" schedule this year. The complaining and whining never ends. Nebraska joined the Big Ten, so they need to deal with it. Either play, or just go away.

Lou Rybij, Lincoln

