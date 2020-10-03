Letter, 10/4: This Republican done with Trump

For starters, I am a registered Republican. I figured I needed to make that clear before the hardcore Trump supporters assume I am a Democrat.

Donald Trump is a disaster as president. He has successfully created division. He is already working on his ploy to contest a final vote tally. It's obvious he senses he is going to lose. So what is he doing about it? He is already throwing words out such as "rigged."

He reminds me of my youth when playing a game with a friend, and when one had to lose, the other cried "cheater." Trump is used to having things his way. This is the life he has lived. It's his way or the highway. This is evident by the number of appointees who have left his regime. Trump needs to go!

He has minimized COVID-19, and apparently it is more interesting for him to explain how to throw a can of tuna during one of his rallies! Forget the 200,000-plus Americans who have lost their lives!

President Trump is one big dog-and-pony show. For the sake of our country, this Republican is not going to vote for Donald Trump! It is time for common sense to kick in and vote for what is right, not for your preferred color.

Randy Clark, Lincoln

