Letter, 10/4: Smooth exchange no guarantee

Americans do not understand how important the peaceful transition of power is. We’ve spent so much of our history peacefully handing the levers of power from president to president, senator to senator and Supreme Court judge to Supreme Court judge.

This string of success, however, has made Americans forget just how important this process is. Being able to transition from one leader to the next without bloodshed is an absolutely essential component of long-term stability.

Perhaps Americans not understanding this concept is why President Trump’s continued comments about contesting the current election if he loses have not caused the amount of outrage that they should. Because every single American, regardless of political allegiance, should be terrified and outraged by the president’s vitriolic remarks.

A president refusing to accept the results of an election and refusing to leave office could spell disaster for our entire governmental system. What will happen if Trump loses and refuses to leave office? Will there be a civil war? Will some states obey the deposed President Trump's orders and others the duly elected Biden? These possibilities aren’t just possible, they are probable.