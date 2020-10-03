Letter, 10/4: Sievers has experience to lead

Between now and Nov.3 voters will be weighing in on their choices for leadership of our country, our state and local boards that all impact our future.

The Lower Platte South Natural Resource District election for its board of directors doesn’t get as much attention as other races but significantly impacts the lives of all residents within the NRD boundaries.

My choice for Subdistrict 4 is LeRoy Sievers as he has a long history of navigating water resource issues as the lead attorney in the Nebraska Attorney General’s office for the State Department of Natural Water Resources and the Nebraska Natural Resource Commission.

LeRoy is now semi-retired and has the knowledge, the passion and the time to be a major contributor to the 21-member NRD board representing Subdistrict 4.

Please join me in voting for Leroy Sievers for NRD board by mail or on Nov. 3.

Nick Cusick, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0