Letter, 10/4: Save independent restaurants

We know that pandemic fatigue is real because we're living it as independent restaurant owners, and we are exhausted. We live in constant fear that this highly contagious disease could make us close our doors and put the health, safety and livelihood of our team at risk.

We have been adapting and pivoting for half of a year. We reevaluated our business plan, restructured our staffing, eliminated 50% of our seating, spent extra money on protective equipment and supplies.

An insurance loophole ensures that restaurant business interruption insurance does not cover a viral pandemic. We are legally and ethically not allowed to operate at full capacity, but our bills are the same as they ever were. Most weeks it costs more to operate the business than we are able to earn.

Grit and hard work will not bring independent restaurants back to life. An estimated 11 million workers nationwide could lose their jobs if real support does not come from a federal level. Restaurants are a $760 billion industry without the centralized lobbying power of the airline and auto industries.

We employ high numbers of women, single parents, queer people and BIPOC. If there is an industry that represents the fabric of America, the hospitality industry is it. And we are in massive trouble.