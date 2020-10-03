Letter, 10/4: Get educated, then vote

I would like to address this to all who care about people. Will you be in that bucket?

The division in this country has sickened me. I am a scientist, and my husband is a postal carrier. The federal government in Washington has abandoned science and our front-line workers in more ways than I could ever fathom.

They have lied and cheated to achieve their own agendas. When will they represent the people? Their jobs are to protect the people. We pay their bills, and they need to be accountable to us, not their partisan agendas.

We are their bosses. We say whether they keep their jobs. Draining the swamp turned out to be adding more snakes. Admitting you have never voted has no shame, but not voting in the most critical election in the history of this country is shameful. I am not political; however, I am correct.

1. Educate yourselves on the issues using both conservative and liberal resources.

2. Fact check with multiple resources.

3. Vote! It is our right, and it is our responsibility.

4. Most of all, care!