Letter, 10/4: Freedom rooted in sacrifice

I, too, am a freedom-loving, patriotic citizen of this country standing up for my rights -- the right to stay safe in public. Mr. Bennie in his letter to the editor ("Madsen stands for freedom," Sept. 13), too, is using fear as a factor to promote his side of the issue.
It seems that across this country, what too many politicians (almost all Republicans) really fear is the loss of the almighty dollar to their own back pocket from big business if they put too many restrictions on the economy during this pandemic.
The Health Department has the responsibility to shut down businesses for health issues such as poor sanitization and pest infestation and can also mandate people working in public food prep areas to wear hair nets. So, would it not stand to reason that the Health Department has the same responsibility to mandate a face covering while in public to help stop the spread of a deadly respiratory virus?
Therefore, I applaud Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s tough decision to enforce this face covering mandate to help stop the spread of this deadly respiratory virus. The responsibility to make this decision was bestowed upon her when she was elected mayor. We need more mayors like her to stand up to businesses who believe they are above the law.
This country is more divided than ever, and it starts with the person in the White House. If we as citizens of this country cannot endure with some small inconveniences, sacrifices and, yes, even small compromises, to just do the right thing for the good of all citizens of this country to become united, then we have failed. Several communist countries would love to see this happen.
Then, we would lose all our freedoms, Mr. Bennie.
Joe Winkler, Lincoln
