Letter, 10/4: Freedom rooted in sacrifice

I, too, am a freedom-loving, patriotic citizen of this country standing up for my rights -- the right to stay safe in public. Mr. Bennie in his letter to the editor ("Madsen stands for freedom," Sept. 13), too, is using fear as a factor to promote his side of the issue.

It seems that across this country, what too many politicians (almost all Republicans) really fear is the loss of the almighty dollar to their own back pocket from big business if they put too many restrictions on the economy during this pandemic.

The Health Department has the responsibility to shut down businesses for health issues such as poor sanitization and pest infestation and can also mandate people working in public food prep areas to wear hair nets. So, would it not stand to reason that the Health Department has the same responsibility to mandate a face covering while in public to help stop the spread of a deadly respiratory virus?