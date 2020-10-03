Letter, 10/4: Bolz represents needed change

This 1st Congressional District election should raise questions.

Have you considered term limits? In 2000, Nebraskans voted for term limits for our legislators by 56% to 44%. This is Jeff Fortenberry’s ninth run for the House, having already served 16 years. Kate Bolz completed term-limited service in the bipartisan Nebraska Legislature after two successful terms.

What about life experience prior to serving in public office? Fortenberry came from Louisiana and prior to the House served only one four-year term on the Lincoln City Council. Bolz grew up on a family farm, stayed here and served the people of her district for eight years.

Who is funding Fortenberry’s frequent, many political ads? Financial support is coming from insurance and drug companies. Bolz’s campaign is funded by local, grassroots Nebraskans.

Have you considered the importance of China? In his attack ads, Fortenberry takes out of context Kate Bolz’s remarks on China. Hopefully Fortenberry learned something from his own travel to China.