Letter, 10/30: Nebraska values? Not Trump

A recent letter claimed that Donald "Trump reflects state's values” (Oct. 16). I’ve lived here all of my life and never thought that rampant dishonesty, immaturity and marital infidelity reflect “Nebraska values."
The same for ignoring the Constitution, insulting our veterans and POWs and siding with Russia over American intelligence workers. Plus, candidates with “values” don’t have to hide their tax returns.
The never-ending scandals under this president are getting tiresome, the worst in my opinion being Trump’s lying about, mismanaging and politicizing the COVID pandemic -- arguably handled worse than any nation on earth. And amazingly, actually trying to take health insurance away from millions of Americans during this crisis.
America has more cases and deaths than any other country, nearly the most deaths per capita and just set a record for new cases, yet Trump has been erroneously claiming for months that we have “turned the corner.”
If you are getting tired of this pandemic and the scandals, maybe this time we should chose the candidate that respects science and medical experts, one who will actually work to end it rather than the one that thinks being worst in the world is doing a "great job." Maybe this time we should go with Joe.
Ken Rousek, Lincoln
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!