Letter, 10/30: Hilgers deserves 4 more years

Edward Swotek, Lincoln

Nebraska values? Not Trump

A recent letter claimed that Donald “Trump reflects state’s values“ (Oct. 16). I’ve lived here all of my life and never thought that rampant dishonesty, immaturity and marital infidelity reflect “Nebraska values.”

The same for ignoring the Constitution, insulting our veterans and POWs and siding with Russia over American intelligence workers. Plus, candidates with “values” don’t have to hide their tax returns.

The never-ending scandals under this president are getting tiresome, the worst in my opinion being Trump’s lying about, mismanaging and politicizing the COVID pandemic — arguably handled worse than any nation on earth. And amazingly, actually trying to take health insurance away from millions of Americans during this crisis.

America has more cases and deaths than any other country, nearly the most deaths per capita and just set a record for new cases, yet Trump has been erroneously claiming for months that we have “turned the corner.”