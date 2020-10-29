Letter, 10/30: Hilgers deserves 4 more years

Hilgers deserves 4 more years
It’s refreshing when a successful businessperson with deep family values, proven leadership, utmost integrity and a visionary mind who can get things done chooses to run for public office. For the last four years, Sen. Mike Hilgers has clearly demonstrated these qualities and many more in serving as the District 21 representative in the Nebraska Legislature.
A strong and respected leader, Mike Hilgers has the experience and drive to get results. As a small business owner, he understands first-hand how to create jobs, balance budgets and generate opportunities for growth. He has championed historic tax relief for property owners, military retirees and Social Security recipients. His strong advocacy for public education and law enforcement places our children’s future and those who protect us as a top priority.
Mike Hilgers’ insightful solution to funding the South Beltway Project, which has been on the drawing board for decades, significantly accelerated the project’s completion date and saved taxpayers – in District 21 and Nebraska – millions of dollars. As a district resident and someone who has worked closely with him, I know Mike Hilgers listens, meets challenges head on and is a tireless proponent for his constituents.
District 21 and the great state of Nebraska are better today because of Mike Hilgers. He has earned the right to serve another four years in the Legislature.
Edward Swotek, Lincoln
Nebraska values? Not Trump
A recent letter claimed that Donald “Trump reflects state’s values“ (Oct. 16). I’ve lived here all of my life and never thought that rampant dishonesty, immaturity and marital infidelity reflect “Nebraska values.”
The same for ignoring the Constitution, insulting our veterans and POWs and siding with Russia over American intelligence workers. Plus, candidates with “values” don’t have to hide their tax returns.
The never-ending scandals under this president are getting tiresome, the worst in my opinion being Trump’s lying about, mismanaging and politicizing the COVID pandemic — arguably handled worse than any nation on earth. And amazingly, actually trying to take health insurance away from millions of Americans during this crisis.
America has more cases and deaths than any other country, nearly the most deaths per capita and just set a record for new cases, yet Trump has been erroneously claiming for months that we have “turned the corner.”
If you are getting tired of this pandemic and the scandals, maybe this time we should chose the candidate that respects science and medical experts, one who will actually work to end it rather than the one that thinks being worst in the world is doing a “great job.” Maybe this time we should go with Joe.
Ken Rousek, Lincoln
