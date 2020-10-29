Letter, 10/30: Hilgers deserves 4 more years

It’s refreshing when a successful businessperson with deep family values, proven leadership, utmost integrity and a visionary mind who can get things done chooses to run for public office. For the last four years, Sen. Mike Hilgers has clearly demonstrated these qualities and many more in serving as the District 21 representative in the Nebraska Legislature.

A strong and respected leader, Mike Hilgers has the experience and drive to get results. As a small business owner, he understands first-hand how to create jobs, balance budgets and generate opportunities for growth. He has championed historic tax relief for property owners, military retirees and Social Security recipients. His strong advocacy for public education and law enforcement places our children’s future and those who protect us as a top priority.

Mike Hilgers’ insightful solution to funding the South Beltway Project, which has been on the drawing board for decades, significantly accelerated the project’s completion date and saved taxpayers – in District 21 and Nebraska – millions of dollars. As a district resident and someone who has worked closely with him, I know Mike Hilgers listens, meets challenges head on and is a tireless proponent for his constituents.