Letter, 10/29: Yoakum can work for, with all

The past year, I worked with the Lancaster County commissioners as an appointed member of the Livestock Task Force and also while working on solar zoning issues. The Livestock Task Force was a challenging issue with opposing and strongly held opinions and viewpoints.

Christa Yoakum impressed me with her questions, research, good listening skills and common-sense approach to public policy. As a former local official, I appreciated Christa's respectful, patient and even-handed approach in working with the public.

When the heat far exceeds the light, that is when you see how well local officials handle their responsibilities. Based on what I have seen, Christa Yoakum has earned our support for Lancaster County Commissioner in District 2.

Thanks to growing up in a rural community and living in communities of different sizes, she is clearly comfortable working with all kinds of citizens. She has proven herself as a solid and responsible leader.

John Hansen, Lincoln

