Letter, 10/29: Raikes tackles issues head-on

I am writing in support of Helen Raikes for the Legislative District 23. Helen will be a positive voice for our children, their families, our communities and our state.

I have known Helen for several years, both as a college professor and as a colleague. I have found her to always be interested in helping people where they are. Helen is the kind of person who can address a difficult task head-on and work to find a solution that will satisfy all parties. She brings passion and compassion to her work.

Helen is passionate about the care and education of young children. She has worked tirelessly for kids from the day they’re born throughout their lives. She works to make certain children are afforded safe and nurturing environments in which to live and learn. Helen has been endorsed by the Holland Children’s Movement. Her opponent does not receive high points from either Holland or Voices for Children.

Faced with a dilemma, Helen is able to approach the situation from many angles, weigh the options and find a solution that works for everyone. This will serve her -- and her constituents -- well in the Legislature, where she’ll work across party lines to bring people together.