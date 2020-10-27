Letter, 10/28: Trump not about law and order

I found a Republican Party political flier addressed to occupant in my mail box recently. It boasted that Donald Trump would be protecting us from lawlessness and violence and should be be elected for a second term.

Why do I have serious doubts about this? Is it because his tweets, rally speeches, news conferences, and even debate statements seem to confirm otherwise: "Knock the crap out of them," "Stand back and stand by," "When the looting starts the shooting starts."

Those are just a few things that come to mind. And everyone has probably heard Trump's defense of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who defiantly carried a military rifle into a crowd of protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and killed two people in what Trump claims could have been in self-defense. Also recall the baiting of rally crowds to chant "lock her up" to Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in an open display of domestic terrorism.

The flip side of the mailed leaflet was every bit as deceitful and untruthful: "Joe Biden wants to take away your guns." How many times has the Republican Party made this accusation that they know to be untrue? But it appeals to malcontents, the uninformed, and misinformed and serves their purpose of igniting voters' passions.