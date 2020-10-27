Letter, 10/28: Republicans will pay for decision

Sen. Mitch McConnell is wrong about already having the will of the people and going ahead with this late Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett. He said in having a Republican president and a Republican-majority Senate, they had that right to proceed.

He conveniently forgot that President Trump was not elected by the people but by the electoral college. Hillary won the popular vote. It may be legal for Republicans to go ahead with this, but they can never make this right in the eyes of the majority of the American people. Let's see what price they pay for all these lies.