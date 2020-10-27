Letter, 10/28: Osborn has useful experience

Election Day is close at hand. We as taxpayers and residents of Lincoln and Lancaster County are very much aware and concerned of how our tax dollars are being used.

I am supporting Greg Osborn for reelection to the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District, Subdistrict 5. He has worked diligently to hold the line on spending the hard-earned dollars of the taxpayer. There is a fine line to walk when choosing what is needed and what is a wish. He has done that and more.

We know that taking care of our natural resources is important for our farmland, urban areas, parks, trees and water ways. Greg has set priorities as a director of the NRD.

They are: Maintaining a proper balance between individual and natural resources rights. Executing fiscally prudent decisions that protect our natural resources. Ensuring a quality environment that meets the needs of our future generations.

As a Nebraska-born Christian, Greg Osborn when re-elected will work hard for all the citizens by listening to their concerns and using his working knowledge of serving on the NRD board for 12 years. Experience is an asset. Greg Osborn has that experience.

Maggie Higgins, Lincoln

