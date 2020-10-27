Letter, 10/28: Harding a victim of false accusations

I am writing to condemn campaign mailings which appear to accuse my colleague, Mary Harding, of using Nebraska Public Power District resources for her own purpose and convenience.

I am a lifelong Republican, and I have served many years in both the Nebraska Legislature and on the board of Nebraska Public Power District. I have worked with Mary in both roles. While we sometimes disagree on policy, she can be counted on to honor her oath as a fiduciary. She takes her job seriously and works hard for the best interests of the voters she serves.

Voters should be fully informed on facts and not influenced at the last moment by false and misleading information. The ads I have seen attacking her are false, take facts out of context and seem to imply that the rest of us would allow blatant misuse of district resources for personal pleasure.

Please don’t be misled by negative campaign pieces. Make your choice this fall on facts.

Ed Schrock, Elm Creek

