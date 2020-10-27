Letter, 10/28: Election about a way of life

I understand why people do not want to vote. It seems like politics as usual, and they feel like their vote does not count. This election is about more than voting party lines. The election is about endorsing a way of life.

It is time that the leaders of America and Nebraska represent the people and not their lobbyist groups. The Nebraska State Legislature is nonpartisan, but do not be deceived that it is not related to political parties.

For instance, Brenda Bickford is a true conservative running against the incumbent Anna Wishart in District 27. Brenda Bickford supports lower taxes, law and order, teacher safety, the Second Amendment, and is pro-life. The incumbent is the opposite, and her voting record proves it.

It simply comes down to this: Voting for Republicans, America will get to keep the Constitution with the freedoms that has given the people rights. Without the Constitution, there is no United States of America. Voting for Democrats will bring socialism and communism and America will look like China and Venezuela.

Your vote determines what America will be. What kind of country do you want your children and grandchildren to live in? Now is the time to decide. Vote for freedom.

Tricia Hiltgen, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0