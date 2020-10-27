 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 10/28: Don't turn state into Nevada
View Comments

Letter, 10/28: Don't turn state into Nevada

{{featured_button_text}}
Election logo 2020

America’s gambling capital, Nevada, is a state with one of the highest violent crime rates in our country, which is nearly twice the national average. Nevada’s suicide rate also is well above the national average.

Former Nevada U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, who also served as the chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission, told U.S. News and World Report, “Any state trying to follow Nevada’s lead will find that the social costs far outweigh any economic benefits.”

Oppose expanded gambling in our state with votes against Measures 429, 430 and 431 to help prevent our state from seeing numerous casinos built and have some consider our state as “Nebvada” or “Nevbraska.”

Rod Krogh, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News