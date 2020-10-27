Letter, 10/28: Don't turn state into Nevada

America’s gambling capital, Nevada, is a state with one of the highest violent crime rates in our country, which is nearly twice the national average. Nevada’s suicide rate also is well above the national average.

Former Nevada U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, who also served as the chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission, told U.S. News and World Report, “Any state trying to follow Nevada’s lead will find that the social costs far outweigh any economic benefits.”

Oppose expanded gambling in our state with votes against Measures 429, 430 and 431 to help prevent our state from seeing numerous casinos built and have some consider our state as “Nebvada” or “Nevbraska.”

Rod Krogh, Lincoln