Letter, 10/28: Bostar finds common ground
Recently a letter to the editor ("Where do Bostar's interests lie?" Oct. 14) was printed that attacked the group I am the treasurer for, Nebraskans for Common Ground. It claimed that Nebraskans for Common Ground is not actually run by Nebraskans, and it attacked one of the candidates that Nebraskans for Common Ground is supporting this year, Eliot Bostar.

Like many attacks coming from Jacob Campbell's campaign for Legislature, this is false and dishonest. I have lived in Nebraska most of my life. I started my construction business, Ayars & Ayars, here in Lincoln in 1985, and I am honored to employ hundreds of hardworking Nebraskans.

Nebraskans for Common Ground works to elect leaders who have a proven track record of bringing people together for the good of Nebraska. We support candidates who have bipartisan support for their candidacy and who have demonstrated commitment to putting people first, not politics.

We support candidates who will work hard to protect our land, air and drinking water. Eliot embodies all these qualities. I have known Eliot for nearly eight years. He is honest, smart, compassionate and will be an excellent senator for the state of Nebraska.

Mike Ayars, Lincoln

