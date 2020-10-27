Letter, 10/28: Bolz has solid track record

I was encouraged to see the Lincoln Journal Star’s editorial board endorse Kate Bolz for the U.S. House of Representatives. As a graduate student in gerontology at the University of Nebraska, I had the honor of working with Kate when she served as the chairperson of the Aging Nebraskans' Taskforce.

Kate assembled multiple constituents from both the public and private sectors to help set policy priorities for older adults in Nebraska. This work led to many positive outcomes, including the creation of the initial Nebraska State Plan for Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias.

I saw firsthand how Kate could get work done for Nebraskans. I was impressed that she favored fiscally responsible solutions and advocated for the more than 250,000 Nebraskans over the age of 65 and the 33,000-plus Nebraskans who are living with dementia, as well as their caregivers.

Kate has proven to be a champion for older adults and has prioritized her time for actionable results. With so much at stake in this next election that could impact our growing aging population right here in Nebraska, I am confident Kate Bolz is the right candidate for the job.

Sarah Teten Kanter, Lincoln

