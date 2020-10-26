Letter, 10/27: Yoakum ready to lead on NRD

I have had the pleasure of knowing John Yoakum for over 12 years. In that time, John and his wife, Christa, have been tireless advocates for fairness in the workplace, strong supporters of the environment and enthusiastic champions of small business.

In fact, John owns and operates his own small business. John believes water is our most precious resource, the need to prevent flooding as well as prepare for Nebraska’s drought cycles, and the value of providing nature-based public recreational opportunities while protecting taxpayer resources. I encourage you to join me in voting for John Yoakum for Subdistrict 5 of the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Board of Directors.