Letter, 10/27: Washing hands of this election

Here we are with a classic no-win election as both candidates for president have serious faults and just plain are not leaders.

Many on the left are voting against Trump and maybe not really for Biden, and many on the right are voting for Trump mostly to vote against Biden and the agenda of the left.

There are few if any recent candidates who earn true popular support, just one that aren't as bad as the other guy.

I am not voting for either this year, as my conscience will not allow me to be blamed for either. So come December when the blame game starts and the "how did it happen" letters start, I've got nothing to do with it.

But I pray for my grandkids, as they will be the ones who suffer years from now, as our petty political games cost them their futures.

John Stanley, Ceresco