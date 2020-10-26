Letter, 10/27: Sasse's words come too late

Sen. Ben Sasse seems to have suddenly found his vocal chords after being silent for much of his time in Congress. Via a town hall call, Sasse claims to have never been on the "Trump train," but we’ve seen him choo-choo right along with pretty much anything Trump laid on the tracks.

I was unsurprised that Sasse admitted that he spends his time "thinking about the one political question that's most central next month ..." This explains why he's done little else. The one bit of praise Sasse afforded Trump was for his Supreme Court nominees -- Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett -- both choices who could demolish equal rights and protections for so many of us.

This lack of surprise comes from experience. I was with a group of survivors who flew to D.C. during the Kavanaugh nomination process, and Sasse wouldn’t speak to us. Sasse’s “denouncement” of Trump is hypocritical and too little too late.

Jodie Morgenson, Lincoln

