Letter, 10/27: Osborn dedicated to NRD service

Election Day is close at hand. As a Lincoln resident, I am supporting Greg Osborn for re-election to the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District. As a Christian conservative, Greg has been a leader from the time he was first elected in 2008. As an NRD director he has worked hard to find the proper balance of fiscal responsibility and the protection of our natural resources while keeping our taxes low.

Greg has always been deeply involved as a director. He is always on five to seven committees every year along with representing the Lower Platte South NRD on statewide committees. He was chair of the board for an unprecedented three years and on the Finance and Planning Committee, determining the annual budget for 11 out of the 12 years and chaired it for two years. Someone as dedicated to representing us is extremely hard to find.