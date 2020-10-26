Letter, 10/27: November is time for change

Hypocrisy is not a statutory crime, though it is frequently committed. This willful fraudulence is prevalent in Washington, D.C., especially among those who think keeping their job is more important than doing their job.

Mitch McConnell affirmed this by his insensitive and two-faced rush to confirm a Supreme Court justice while the body of Ruth Bader Ginsburg still lay in repose. He was seemingly unaware of his own brazen duplicity, just business as usual.

After Justice Antonin Scalia’s death in 2016, McConnell immediately declared that no consideration for a new justice should be given during a presidential election year. Yet, within hours of Justice Ginsburg’s death, McConnell announced that a court nominee would receive a vote — even before the identity of the nominee was known. So much for advise and consent.

His Machiavellian justification is that, unlike 2016, the same party now controls both the executive branch and the Senate. His self-serving pretext ignores history.

When Republican Abraham Lincoln was seeking a second term in 1864 and the Senate was predominately Republican, Supreme Court Justice Roger Taney died just prior to the election. But the nomination and selection of a new justice did not occur until after votes were tallied.