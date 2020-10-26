Letter, 10/27: Nebraskans can't back Trump

However, in my circle of friends -- and I have many, both conservative and liberal -- I do not know one friend who exhibits the “moral values” of Donald Trump.

Trump has had numerous illicit affairs with women other than his wives, paid hush money to cover up his infidelities, marginalizes women, has had many women accuse him of sexual assault/misconduct, evaded paying his share of income taxes, divides the country on racial, religious, and economical basis, denies our planetary environmental crisis, denies and lies about the validity and seriousness of the current pandemic, lies about his wealth and business affairs, owes hundreds of millions of dollars in debt to foreign countries endangering our national security, surrounds himself with “protectors and enablers,” alienates our longtime world allies, disrespects our military leaders and veterans, and makes a mockery out of our constitutional form of Democracy.