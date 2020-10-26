Letter, 10/27: Honored to vote for Yoakum

Fifteen years ago, I made Lincoln my home. I began to get involved with the community, and during that time, I was fortunate enough to meet Christa Yoakum. She has always understood the pulse of Lincoln and Lancaster County and has grown up and raised her family here.

She has fought hard to help families in Lincoln access the resources they need to be successful and thrive here as well. She has been a mentor to so many, including myself. Christa has led by example as a hard-working and down-to-earth person, always approachable, eager to learn about others and their experiences, and connect them to what they need.

I was so proud when she was first sworn in as a Lancaster County commissioner. I know the perspectives she has gained from her work and life's mission to serve are the best experience we can hope for from those who represent us in our government.

She truly understands Lincoln and Lancaster County's needs, and we could not ask for someone more equipped or experienced to lead with integrity. She is someone I have been able to count on who always shows up. Integrity in leadership is paramount. Having the opportunity to vote for someone who cares, shows up and understands our needs makes it a privilege to vote for Christa Yoakum for County Commissioner on Nov. 3.

Jen Seaman, Lincoln

