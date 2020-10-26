 Skip to main content
Letter, 10/27: Hilgers can be counted on
What you see is what you get with Sen. Mike Hilgers. Integrity, honesty and common sense.

Senator Hilgers is a family man, a business owner and a community leader who works hard to ensure all Nebraskans, especially us in the northwest corner of Lincoln, have the quality of life we deserve. He will continue to fight for tax relief, a balanced budget, our safety and the values we believe in.

However, the characteristic I most appreciate in Senator Hilgers is that he doesn’t play politics and isn’t afraid to tackle the hard issues and do what’s right for the citizens of Nebraska.

I’ve had the privilege of knowing Senator Hilgers for a number of years, and I am proud to say he is my senator in the Nebraska Legislature. Senator Hilgers has my vote on Election Day, and I encourage you to do the same. Let’s re-elect Senator Mike Hilgers for four more years. Experience and leadership we can count on.

Jim Ballard, Raymond

Mike Hilgers

State Sen. Mike Hilgers







