Letter, 10/27: Fortenberry cares for land

You would think that conservatives would be at the forefront of nature’s conservation, but it's unfortunate that so many people consider caring about conservation and the environment to be a partisan issue -- and one only aligned with the left side.

I know many conservatives who care deeply about nature and pursuing a greener future. Too often they are shut down strictly for their party affiliation. The loss of nuance hurts us more than helps.

That’s why I appreciate Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and the work he’s put into helping our environment. Just this year alone, he’s led the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, which provides intensive restoration efforts for our threatened species, and he led the Great American Outdoors Act, a seminal piece of environmental legislation that will provide funding to our national parks and protect our land and water.

On both of these bills, Congressman Fortenberry reached across that partisan divide and showed us that caring for the environment really is “common sense.”

Drake Jones, Lincoln

